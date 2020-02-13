Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Corps members serving in Jega and Arewa local government areas of Kebbi State have embarked on public awareness to major markets in the Councils on causes of Lassa fever.

The local government Inspector for Arewa, Mr. Timothy Dikko led his corps members, while the Jega Local Government inspector, Mr. Suleman Abubakar Belko led Corps members in area during the public awareness held simultaneously on Thursday in the councils.

Speaking with traders at Arewa market, Mr. Timothy Dikko explained that; ” lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrahagic illness caused by Lassa virus, it is an animal borne or zoonotic acute viral illness a member of arenavirus family of viruses.

“Human beings usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected mastomys rats “.

He advised the traders to stores their grains and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers , disposing garbage far from their homes to maintain clean households and keeping cats .

The Local Government inspector in Jega local government areas, Mr Suleman Abubakar Belko advised residents of the area to always keep their foodstuffs safe in strong and closed containers that would prevent lassa fever carriers from the been in contact with.