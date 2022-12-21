From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Acting Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Mrs Christy Uba, has urged the corps members to respect the cultures of their host communities and to be patriotic throughout their service year.

Uba stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch C stream II orientation Course at the NYSC permanent camp, Dakingari in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Acting DG, who advised them not to board any vehicle for travelling outside registered motor parks, appealed to them to be disciplined and take their skill vocational training seriously.

Uba, represented by the Kebbi State Coordinator of the Scheme, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, stated: “In this regard, I would like to remind you of the oath of allegiance you took in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith. I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures. You must desist from meddling in their local politics. Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.

“I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial training conducted in Camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme. I encourage you to build on the skills acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you to actualise your business dreams. I wish to assure you that Management will continue to explore avenues for optimizing the impact of the programme,” she stated.

The Acting DG also urged the corps members to be security conscious, stressing that security is everyone’s business.

According to her, “you should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car rides and gifts from strangers. Management remains committed to making adequate provisions for your welfare and security.

“Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other critical stakeholders with a view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year. At all times, you should be good ambassadors of the NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation,” she said.