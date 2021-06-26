From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, in collaboration with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), have treated over 300 women, children and men from various villages in the area for different ailments.

The NYSC medical outreach to the rural communities kicked off across the country with the medical corps members treating rural dwellers who could not afford hospital bills free of charge.

Alhaji Muhammad Shamsu Faruk, who donated drugs and mobilised rural dwellers seeking free medical treatment, thanked the NYSC team and stakeholders for the exercise.

He commended the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku for supporting the councils in the state. He said more than 300 patients were attended to by 27 doctors.

