From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Magistrate Court 1, sitting in Birnin Kebbi, has remanded two accused persons, Onyebuchi Okafor and Mansura Shehu for allegedly engaged in adultery.

The offence according to the Police charges, was contrary to the to section 369 of Penal Code .

According to the charges, ” on the 17/06/2021 at about 900hrs, a team of Hisbah Committee invited you Onyebuchi Okafor and you Mansura Shehu of Birnin Kebbi, where you Onyebuchi intentionally have a sexual intercourse with Mansura Shehu and effectively impregnated her without marriage which is against the law. And you are therefore reasonably suspected to have committed the above mentioned offence”.

When the charges were read to the first and second accused persons, they pleaded not guilty, prompted the case to continue.

While presenting the case before presiding Judge, at Magistrate Samaila Kakali Mungadi, the Prosecutor, Jibril Abba informed the Court that the first accused persons was ex convict, who was convicted by the High Court in the case and should not be granted bail until all investigations on the matter completed.

“With the regard to the bail, we strongly objected to it. The Court should revoke his bail and order for his re -arrest”.

However,Counsel to the accused first person,Chief Magnus Ihejirika told the Court that if his clients were granted bail,he would not jump bail or obstructed Course of the investigation ,argued that,he has no record of crime.

Ihejirika who refuted the claims of the prosecutor that the first accused person was ex convict, told the Court that the Court has set aside the conviction of the first accused person,and acquitted him.

” We urge my Lord to discountenance with the objection and admit him into bail. He would not floating the bail conditions. He will provide sureties and attending Court proceedings “.

In his ruling, Magistrate Samaila Kakali Mungadi rejected oral bail application for the accused persons bail from his Counsel and advised the accused person to formalise his bail application.

He also adjourned the case till 5th July,2021 for further hearing and order the accused persons be remanded in Correctional Centre till next adjourn date.