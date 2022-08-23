From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Magaji Kontagora has charged the deployed tactical teams to deal decisively on the terrorists, attacking communities in the state.

Kontagora, stated this while addressing the teams before their deployment to the flashy areas.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him,” in fulfilment of the promise made to the victims and residents of Zagi village in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State during an on the spot assessment visit on Friday, 19th August, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Police Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora and heads of other Security agencies had briefed the additional Police Special Teams, Nigerian Army, DSS and NSCDC personnel at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, before their deployment to reenforce the earlier Police Tactical Teams stationed at the area.

“The CP also directed the personnel to decisively deal with the bandits and other unscrupulous elements, who might want to cause security threat in the area.

“CP Kontagora further warns the special tactical teams to be civil, polite, and respect the human rights of the people they are going to serve”, he added