From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Mr Musa Baba, has presented cheques worth N60 million to police officers killed by bandits during an encounter at the GB Food and Farms Company.

Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO),Kebbi State Police Command,SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen Birnin Kebbi.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him,” the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CPMusa Baba, psc(+) had today Monday, 9th May, 2022, on behalf of GB Food and Farms Company, presented a cheques of Sixty Million Naira (N60,000,000), at Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) each, to the Six families of deceased Police Officers who lost their live during an encounter with the bandits while on guard duty at the said company.

“The company’s kind gesture is not only limited at supporting the families of the deceased Police Officers, but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the Force to do more in the fight against crime and criminality.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, CP. Musa Baba, psc(+) advised them to judiciously utilize the token in ameliorating their financial needs”.

Abubakar also quoted one of the deceased families,Mr. Fafa Ijantiku, while speaking on behalf of others, expressed their joy, praised and appreciation for the kind gesture of the Commissioner of Police and GB Food and Farms Company.

“He prayed that, the Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect them in all their future endeavors”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .