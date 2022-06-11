From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State police command, Alhaji Musa Baba, has urged officers to continue to be patriotic in their service to the state and country at large.

Baba, stated this at a Send forth Party organised in his honour by officers of the command ahead of his retirement, in Birnin Kebbi.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Baba will be retiring from the Nigerian’s Police Force, on Tuesday after 32 years of service.

While addressing guests and officers at the ceremony, the outgoing CP noted that on assumption of office as the CP Kebbi command, in August 2021, the crime rates, especially kidnapping and other social vices were relatively very high, stressed that, officers must continue to patriotic to the nation.

According to him, ” but through God, we were able to manage the situation and great improvement was recorded. I am so happy, much much happier; for coming to Kebbi is a blessing for me, and I will be in Kebbi mentally even if not physically,” he said.

Baba commended various security outfits in the state for synergy and cohesion in the discharge of their various constitutional duties.

“I have never seen the synergy among various security agencies in the whole of Nigeria as Kebbi. I pray it will continue like this and they should be working as entity,” he said.

Also speaking,Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai, urged the officers to emulate the dedication and selfless service of the retiring CP.

He thanked him for his service to Kebbi during which the State recorded receding crime rate.

The governor said Baba attended to his constitutional duties with vigour, courage and without giving excuses, adding that he led officers serving in the State’s Police Command from the front throughout his tenure as Commissioner.

“I charge all officers serving in the state command to show renewed commitment to fight crimes and ensure security of lives was raised to the level where the state would be the envy of others in the country,” Bagudu said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .