From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Magaji Kontagora has promised to support development of Sports in the state by rally round State Executive of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria(SWAN)to succeed.

Kontagora,stated this during the courtesy visit of newly elected State Executive of SWAN to him at the police headquarters ahead of it SWAN weeks.

He said that, the command is ready to support the new executive to succeed so that the people will be happy with you. Just give us adequate notice ahead of your programme. Don’t give us short notice so that we can advise you when and how to carry out your activities “.

The Commissioner of police added that, the command appreciated the acknowledgment of the association that the Police in the state have good relationship with sister security agencies,stressed that without security, sports activities would not be possible in the atmosphere of hostilities.

He added that his officers would be on ground to protect participants of SWAN weeks except if its clashes with elections,when officers would be busy.

Earlier,the Chairman of SWAN,Kebbi State, Mr. Monsur Senchi informed the CP that the association is planning to carry out SWAN weeks,which is constitutional and solicited the command support.

He also commended the Command for having good collaboration with other sister security agencies in state, which has resulted to peaceful atmosphere in Kebbi.