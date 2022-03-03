From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted cannabis of 723 parcels and other items worth N32 million to the Nigeria Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah confirmed this while handing over the items to the NDLEA commandant,Mr. Peter Odaudu.

Attach said that the 723 parcels of 1kg each of cannabis sativa seized by the Command to the Commander National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Kebbi State Command in Birnin Kebbi was in line with interagency collaboration.

According to him, the cannabis whose street value stood at N28,920,000 was seized by the gallant officers and men of the Command along Kamba-Bunza Road based on credible intelligence.

While reeling out the Command’s achievements within barely three weeks he assumed duty; Comptroller Attah noted that the renewed onslaught against smugglers in the State has started yielding positive results.

“You may recall shortly after I took over barely three weeks ago, I specifically mentioned fuel and foreign parboiled rice as products my men should keep watchful eyes on. Already our efforts and determination have started paying off. In addition to the 723 parcels of cannabis, we also intercepted and seized 8,850 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) 16 bales of second hand clothing and other items with a Duty Paid Value of 32,529,654 naira.”

Comptroller Attah attributed the success to the ongoing reorientation and robust stakeholder engagement in the Command since he assumed duty. The patrol teams are being reorientated with anti bunkering team and rapid response squad created, he stressed that the new teams have a mandate to ensure that fuel smugglers do not have a breathing space in the Command’s area of jurisdiction.

“Nothing that can negatively affect security and economy should be allowed entry or exit”, he said.

The Area Controller while reiterating the Command’s stand on zero tolerance for smuggling of fuel and foreign parboiled rice equally allayed the fears of rice farmers in the State.

He said, that the Command was ready to support them by putting modalities in place to ensure that the Command’s renewed onslaught on fuel smugglers does not affect the farmers who use the fuel for irrigation farming in the State which is the hub of rice farming. The Command is only against those who hide under the cover to smuggle fuel.

Responding, the State Commander, NDLEA Kebbi State, Mr. Peter Odaudu appreciated the Kebbi Area Command for its synergy with the NDLEA to rid the State of drugs smuggling, assuring that his Command would dispose of the case in accordance with law.