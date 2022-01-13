From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it remitted the sum of N13,181,500.00 into the Federal Government coffers as revenue generated from the sale of seized PMS, AGO and other perishable contraband items.

The Kebbi Area Comptroller, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla, who confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi said the seized items of PMS, AGO amounting to 128,750 litres were auctioned and revenue generated remitted accordingly.

While breaking down the achievement of the Area Command, Kalla said, “Our activities last year mainly focused on suppression of smuggling which culminated in 154 seizures of assorted items valued at N118, 944,926.00.

“The seized items include, but not limited to:1,583 Bags Of 50kg &10 Bags Of 25kg of Foreign Parboiled Rice 299 Packages of 1kg Of Indian Hemp 253 Bales Of Second Hand Clothing and 1,603 pieces of new textile materials

One tanker loaded with 50,000 Litres of PMS , five units of vehicles,111 pieces of used tyres.

“A sum of N13,181,500.00 was equally generated as revenue from the auction sales of 128,750 of PMS/AGO and other perishable items seized by the Command in accordance with extant laws guiding our operations. The amount has since been remitted to the Federal Government coffers”.

Kalla who attributed the success to the doggedness of his gallant officers,noted that, other relevant security agencies through their mutual collaboration and intelligence sharing,helped the Command in the course of their duties.

He disclosed that, the strategies the command put in place to curb smuggling of foreign parboiled rice to the state has assisted the rice farmers in massive cultivation of the product.

According to him, “It is noteworthy to point out that the strategies we put in place to bring down the rate of smuggling activities to the barest minimum in Kebbi State have started yielding positive results.