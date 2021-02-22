From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Kebbi State Area Command, has seized prohibited foreign items valuing N 320.7billion in 227 seizures. Area Commander of the Service, Comptroller Hafis Kalla, who confirmed this while briefing newsmen on the achievements on his command last year, stated that, the items were intercepted in Kamba, Kangiwa and Yauri axis of the command.

According to him, “Three hundred and thity three packs of 1kg of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp), two sacks of Diazepam, 5mg drugs and 121 sacks of Power Snuff; 3,999 bags of 50kg of foreign fertilizers; 2,021 bags of 50kg; 19bags of 100kg and 20 cartons of 25kg each of foreign parboiled rice; 607 bales of second hand clothing and 68 sacks of new and used foot wears. 23,450 pieces of new textile materials; 395 kegs of 25 litres of imported palm oil and vegetable oil; 91 bags of foreign sugar of 50kg.

“Four truckloads of hides and skins, 256 cartons of lightening cream, 115, 13 sacks of potassium nitrates and sodium cyanides respectively; 260 Jack knives; 70 units of used vehicles; and other sundry items.”

The Duty Paid Value of the aforementioned items stands at N320.7 million”, he said. He also disclosed that, the command seized and auctioned 126,005 litres of PMS and diesel with other perishable items which generated over N35.3 million, while five suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggled items and have since been granted aßdministrative bail.

“The above achievements were as a result of hard-work, due diligence and constant vigilance exhibited by our officers and men in the field and, of course, with the help and support of other units in the Service and relevant security agencies through mutual collaboration and intelligence sharing.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment to stemming the tide of smuggling. I would equally like to seize this opportunity and call on the general public in this state and specifically those in the border areas and relevant stakeholders to continue to cooperate with us and help us with useful information in order to protect our country from importation of goods injurious to our health and the nation’s economy.”