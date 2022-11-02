From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of Nigeria’s Customs Service (NCS) has facilitated the formal export of locally manufactured goods worth over N2 billion in the month of October in Kebbi State.

Customs Area Controller Mr Joseph O.Attah, who confirmed this during a monthly press briefing at the Command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, also disclosed that 284 parcels of cannabis sativa, known as Indian hemp, were intercepted by his officers.

Breaking down the Command’s achievements in the month of October, Attah said: “in the period under review, we generated a sum of N162,173,507 million as revenue from import duty. This was unprecedented since the reopening of Kamba Border.

“The Command equally facilitated the formal export of locally manufactured goods worth over two billion naira in the period under review.

“This was achieved through strict enforcement of extant rules. We shall continue to ensure that those who choose to import or export goods through Kamba do so with the highest level of compliance to lay down regulations”, he said.

Speaking on the smuggling activities and seizure, Attah explained that the command directed his operatives to intensify vigilance across vast bushes and all the waterways within Kebbi State.

“To this end, the effort yielded 26 seizures of assorted items which include, but not limited to the following:-284 parcels (laptop size) of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp), 4 used vehicles, which are 2 used Honda civic cars 1 used man diesel truck and 1 tipper truck.

“We also seized 139 bales of second-hand clothes, 345 bags of foreign parboiled rice(50kg each),2,250 litres of PMS and 38 cartons of whitening (bleaching), cream,80 pieces of solar batteries, among others.

“The Duty Paid value of the seized items stands at N78,562,125,” he said.

While receiving the 284 parcels of Indian hemp, the State Commander of NDLEA, Sule Usman, commended the Customs Controller, Mr Joseph O.Attah for the excellent work he and his officers have been doing and conferred him with the Agency’s Ambassador in fighting against illicit drugs.