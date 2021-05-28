From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Customs Area Controller, Kebbi State Area Command, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla, has handed over 632 parcels of 1kg each of cannabis popularly known as Indian hemp, and two small sacks containing 199 sachets of 1,000 pieces each of Diazepam 5mg tablets to the state’s Commander of Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kebbi State Command.

The Area Controller, who handed over the seized items to the NDLEA at the Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi said that, the handing over was a directive from the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd) in the spirit of inter agencies collaboration.

He explained that,the items were intercepted by the gallant officers and men of his Command in collaboration with other units of the service based on intelligence.

According to him, “the Duty Paid Value of the items stands at twenty two million, thirteen thousand, four hundred and sixty nine naira (N22, 013, 469)”, Kalla said.

The Area Controller expressed his men determination to not only combat smuggling of goods injurious to the nation’s economy, but also to fight against importation of any drugs capable of spelling doom for the youths, which he said were the targets of the illicit drugs. He also seized the opportunity to disclose the Command’s achievement in anti smuggling activities which he said has from January to date, recorded 47 seizures of assorted items.