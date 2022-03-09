From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Area Command, has impounded a trailer, loaded with donkey skin worth over N42 million, heading to the South East states.

The trailer, with the registration number ARG 323 XA loaded with donkey meat, was intercepted with a driver and one passenger.

Comptroller of the Command Mr Joseph O Attah who confirmed this while briefing reporters at the Command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that two suspects, a driver and a passenger have been arrested in connection with the prohibited items on their way to the South East states.

According to him, ‘What you are seeing here today is a product of endangered species. Nigeria as a nation is a signatory to the international convention on wildlife. That means that animals that are globally classified as endangered species are not supposed to be hunted, poke and not be used as meat by people.

‘On Saturday, Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, on the routines patrol on Rara-Koko road, intercepted this particularly trailer loaded with donkeys and they immediately arrested the driver and one passenger for conveying prohibited items and they were brought to Customs Service headquarters.

‘After thorough searching, we discovered that 1,390 sacks of donkeys meat were concealed in these sacks. In my interactions with one of those who have a connection with these items, he did tell me that about 1,000 donkeys were slaughtered in order to have this quantity of these meats concealed in these sacks.

‘This is illegal, this is not right, this contravened Section 63 (b) of CEMA CAP C.45 LFN 2004 of the Customs and Concise Act 45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It also contravened the convention treaty which Nigeria is also a signatory to.’

Attah hinted that the Customs are fully aware that some foreigners are coming to the country to illegal purchase these endangered species for their nation’s industrial usage and benefits.

‘As responsible members of the global community, we cannot afford to be silent on things that could raise questions on the integrity of Nigeria. Our country is a responsible member of the international community. So we have the capacity to protect these animals.

‘We cannot allow our nation to be used as conduits pipe for the passage for illegal trade for wildlife. We are aware that some foreigners do come to African countries with money and poke our endangered animals for their industrial needs. But, this is not in our interest as the people, as Nigerians. We have the responsibility to say no to this illegality.

‘As a Command, Kebbi Area Command is determined to fight all forms of smuggling. We are determined to stop all forms of illegal businesses. We would ensure that those who engaged in this illegal trade were arrested, making it unprofitable for them. There is also the possibility of sending them to jail.

‘We shall continue to do that. This huge quantity of these illegal items is valued at over N42 million. It is going to be destroyed and it will serve as a good example for others. Of course, the suspects will go through judiciary processes,’ he added.