The Kebbi state Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted 2,820 donkey skins packed in 94 jumbo sacks with each containing 30 pieces awaiting transportation to foreign countries.

Customs Area Command Comptroller, Kebbi State Area Command, Joseph Attah who confirmed this during handing over of the seized items to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service at the command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, explained that the seizure was made possible due to intelligence provided by a patriotic Nigerian.

According to him, “ on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at about 0400hrs based on credible intelligence about smuggling activities around Bahindi – Dogon Rimi Waterside in Bagudo Local Government Area, the Command’s Rapid Response team quickly rushed to the area. Upon approaching the described location, the patrol team sighted a huge covered mound of load near the river bank.

“They discovered that the covered mound was sacks of donkey skins carefully arranged, awaiting a boat for onward smuggling out of the country. The items were evacuated from the location and brought to our Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi. Physical examination revealed 94 jumbo sacks, each containing thirty pieces making a total of 2,820 donkey skins. The item is valued at N48, 130,642.00”. Attah said that, donkey skins fall under Schedule 6 of Common External Tariff – (2022-2026) exportation of which is prohibited stressed that, the intent to smuggle it out of the country therefore contravenes Section 63(b) of CEMA CAP C. 45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).