From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted skins of 2,820 donkeys slaughtered and packed in 94 jumbo sacks with each containing 30 pieces of donkey skins awaiting transportation to countries outside Nigeria.

Customs Area Command Comptroller, Kebbi State Area Command,Joseph Attah who confirmed this during handing over of the seized items to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service at the command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi,explained that the seizure was made possible due to intelligent information provided by a patriotic Nigerian.

According to him, ” on Thursday, 2nd June, 2022 at about 0400Hrs based on credible intelligence about smuggling activities around Bahindi – Dogon Rimi Waterside in Bagudo Local Government Area, the Command’s Rapid Response team quickly rushed to the area. Upon approaching the described location, the patrol team sighted a huge covered mound of loads near the river bank.

” They discovered that the covered mound was sacks of donkey skins carefully arranged, awaiting a boat for onward smuggling out of the country.