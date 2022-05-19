From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, has intercepted one trailer, fully loaded with 800 bags of white sorghum with duty paid value of N6.2 million heading abroad through Kamba road.

Customs Area Controller, Kebbi State Command, Mr. Joseph Attah, confirmed this during a press conference at the Command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

Attah, who also showed some prohibited items seized by his officers, disclosed that, 208 jerrycans of 5,225 litres of PMS, 18 jerrycans of 450 litres of AGO, one DAF truck used as a means of conveyance, 39 bags of foreign parboiled rice, five cartons of medicaments and 10 bales of second hand clothing among others were intercepted..

According to him, “the command has intercepted one trailer fully loaded with bags of grains. The outbound Daf truck was intercepted by officers and men of the Command along Kamba-Bunza Road on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

“Physical examination of the truck showed that it contained 800 bags of white sorghum with Duty Paid Value of N6,227,200.

“Earlier, last week, one trailer was intercepted by our vigilant officers conveying the same white sorghum along Kambroad Road. But upon the driver’s failure to produce export document, the truck was detained in our Headquarters and was later released on compassionate ground with the owner promising to return the product to their warehouse for domestic consumption.