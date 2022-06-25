From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted skins of 2,820 donkeys slaughtered and packed in 94 jumbo sacks with each containing 30 pieces of donkey skins awaiting transportation to countries outside Nigeria.

Customs Area Command Comptroller, Kebbi State Area Command, Joseph Attah who confirmed this during the handing over of the seized items to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service at the command’s headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, explained that the seizure was made possible due to intelligent information provided by a patriotic Nigerian.

“Our team discovered that the covered mound was sacks of donkey skins carefully arranged, awaiting a boat for onward smuggling out of the country. The items were evacuated from the location and brought to our headquarters in Birnin Kebbi. Physical examination revealed 94 jumbo sacks, each containing 30 pieces making a total of 2,820 donkey skins. The item is valued at N48, 130,642.00,” he noted.

Attah said donkey skins fall under Schedule 6 of Common External Tariff – (2022-2026) exportation of which is prohibited, stressing that the intent to smuggle it out of the country therefore contravenes Section 63(b) of CEMA CAP C. 45, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

He said : “This level of poaching resulting in the slaughtering of 2,820 donkeys is not acceptable. If this is allowed to continue, donkeys will go into extinction. Nigeria is a signatory to a multi lateral Convention on International Trade on Endangered Species Flora and Fauna (CITES) which makes trade on donkey skins illegal.

“In view of the above, the items were converted to seizure and in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.), the 94 jumbo sacks of the donkey skins are being handed over to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, Kebbi State in the spirit of interagency collaboration.”

In his reaction, Kebbi State Commissioner for Animal Health, Alhaji Aminu Garba Dadiga, who was represented by Director of Veterinary Public Health of the Ministry, Dr Faruk Adamu, commended the efforts of the NCS in Kebbi State Area Command over the seizure of the 2,820 donkey skins. He urged Nigerians to continue to collaborate with security agencies to prevent extinction of special animals from the nation.