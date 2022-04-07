The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Area Command, has impounded various prohibited items worth of N87.7 million in March, 2022.

Area Comptroller, Mr. Joseph Attah, stated this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

Attah explained that the Command’s renewed and sustained clampdown on smuggling in the state has yielded a total number of 32 seizures for the period under review.

According to him, “these include: 579 jerricans equivalent to 14,475 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 45 bales of second hand clothes; 45 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50KG each; 320 sacks of scrap metals;two (Daf) trucks used as means of conveyance; one used Ford Edge vehicle, among others. “The Duty Paid Value of the items stands at N87.71 million.

In line with extant laws, most of the inflammable products have been auctioned to government agencies, with the amount generated as fees remitted to government coffers. What you are seeing now is part of it which will also be auctioned immediately after this briefing.

“Worthy of note is the fact that petrol smuggling through the Command has continued to be on the decrease in the face of sustained offensive against the illicit trade.”