Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A day-old baby, who was allegedly buried alive by her mother, in Birnin-Kebbi, capital of Kebbi, has been rescued alive, two days after, by the Hisbah Committee in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the mother of the baby, (name withheld) committed the criminal act after lodging in an hotel for two days. with her friend.

She was said to have sneaked out with her friend to bury the baby at night at the back of the hotel.

Director, Sharia Religious Affairs Department in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Lamne Augie confirmed the incident and added thatit was the persistent cry of the baby that attracted passers-by who removed the baby girl from the shallow grave.

‘”The baby girl was buried alive by her mother who lodged in an hotel with her friend for two days.

“After they had buried the baby, two days after, they went to the scene to confirm the death of the baby But, to their surprise, when they opened up the grave, the baby cried out and they ran away.

“But when the baby’s cry persisted, passers-by traced the noise to scene and they discovered the baby buried underground.

“They removed her from the shallow grave and later alerted us and we came to the scene to rescue the baby.

“On further enquiry, residents of the area told us that they saw two girls within the vicinity of the scene who said they came from the hotel.

“So, we went to the hotel where we apprehended the two suspects.”.

The director, alongside the vice chairman, Alhaji Mamuda Geza, and secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, attributed the incident to unwanted pregnancy, stressing that parents, religious leaders still need a lot to do on societal vices.

They added that the baby has been returned to the mother, with strict conditions attached by the court because the Orphanage would not accept a baby whose mother was alive.