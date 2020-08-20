Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has declared Friday, August 21, as a public holiday to mark the new year of Islamic calendar, Muharram,1442.

A statement from the office of the Acting Head of Civil Service, signed by Rashidu Muhammad Bala, stated that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who issued the approval, advised Muslims to remain prayerful to God for the peace and economic prosperity of the country as well as guidance for leaders.

The statement directs all federal and state ministries, agencies,parastatals and financial institutions, including banks operating in the State, to observe the holiday.