From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has declared Friday and Sunday as special days of prayers urging both Muslim and Christian faithful and the people to use the days to pray for the peaceful coexistence, victims of bandits attacks, security agencies, the state and Nigeria over ongoing security challenges.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this while speaking to newsmen after a joint meeting between cabinet and State Assembly members.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He commiserated with President Muhamamdu Buhari over the loss of security personnel and vigilance groups last week defending lives in the state.

“I want to assure that as we speak, the military has made additional deployment in order to calm the situation down and to encourage us all so that within the quickest possible time there would be restoration of peace. I would urge and call for prayers tomorrow, Friday. We urge that there should be prayers in all Mosques, for the souls of those who lost their lives and their families, loved ones, our state, our security agencies, gallant vigilante members and indeed for President Muhammad Buhari for God to continue to straightening him to lead us to overcoming this. Furthermore, on Sunday, we equally call on our Churches to also pray in a similar way.”