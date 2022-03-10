From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Government has urged the people of the state state to use Friday and Sunday to pray for the peaceful coexistence, victims of the bandits attack in the state as well as the security agencies, state and Nigeria to over insecurity challenges.

The state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this while speaking to newsmen after joint meeting with the members of the State Assembly and cabinet members.

Bagudu said: “We are here on a very sad note to commensurate with each other, to commiserate with Mr President on the challenges in the last few days among other, a number of the security personnel lost their lives. Therefore, on behalf of the people of Kebbi state, on be half of the government of Kebbi state, we gathered here today, Executive, Legislature to unanimously offer our condolences, to Mr President, Minister of Defence, Minister of Police Affairs, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police GOC, Brigade Commander, families and loved one of our heroes the slain security officers, families of the vigilante members who lost their lives in defending us. Families of the victims and other casualties of the tragic incidences in the state as well as other security agencies in the state to offer our appreciation and offer our condolences for our state and thank them.

“Equally, on behalf of the state to commend Mr. President and commend the security agents, vigilante groups and others stakeholders who have been supporting us in one way or the other on security and peaceful coexistence in Kebbi state. Furthermore, to appreciate our communities, to appreciate our traditional and religious leaders, youth groups and others groups that have been in the front front of mobilising and supporting peace and peaceful coexistence.

“Equally, to commend the local government chairmen and councillors whom as we are speaking are working very hard with security agencies, with other community leaders to ensure that those who have left their homes at of fear understandably or otherwise who are afraid are being cater for.

“I want to assure all our people, the state assembly has once again stated its support for the state government to take whatever measure including spending money to ensure that we support our communities, we support our security agencies to quickly restores peace everywhere in the state.

“I want to assure that, as we speak, the Military has made additional deployment in order to calm the situation down and to encourage us all so that within the quickest possible time there would be restoration of peace. Many news media outlets have taken stories including Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Col (rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai was among the Military that engaged the bandits two days ago and that is truth. And that is to demonstrate the extent to which some of us are committed to ensuring that we can support the security and ensure peace in our state and in Nigeria, we would continue to do so.

“I would urge and call for prayers tomorrow, Friday. We urge that there should be prayers in all Mosques, for the souls of those who lost their lives and their families, loved ones and our state and also for peace, prayers for our security agencies gallant security agencies, gallant vigilante members gallant communities and indeed for President Muhammad Buhari for God to continue to straightening him to be leading us to overcoming this.

Furthermore, on Sunday, we equally call on our Churches to also pray in a similar way for those who have lost their dear ones, their families, our communities, our security agencies, our President, our nation. We thank the media and all the media groups for their interest and we continue to urge them in their reporting, they ensure they report accurately and report about the heroism and commitment of those who had paid paid the ultimate price.

“Because our communities need to be straighten rather than weaken. Strength comes from the true story for those who very heroine very supportive towards energising our communities. We are very proud of the resilient of the Kebbi people. We are very proud of the resilient of Nigerians who are despite, this sporadic challenges working hard to continue with their daily lives, to conduct their activities in the best way as much as possible and continue to demonstrate that we as a nation we would not be intimidated on the occasionally challenges but rather, by holding on to each other to build a stronger nation. May God help us in all the prayers they were offered.