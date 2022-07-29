From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has declared Monday , 1st Aug., 2022, as a public holiday to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Muharram 1444 AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, this followed the declaration of Saturday, July 30 as the 1st of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic New Year.

The public holiday is to enable the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the Islamic New Year.