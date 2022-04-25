From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Development Forum(KDF) a sociopolitical group in Kebbi State, has distributed grains worth N2 million to 500 families of the victims displaced by the bandits in Danko- Wasagu,Ngaski, Sakaba and Shanga Local government Areas of the state.

Chairman of the Procurement Committee of the Forum, Profeasor Ahamad Umar Sanda,while speaking during the flag off of the distribution of the grains in Wasagu, disclosed that,members of the Forum contributed money to embark of such humanitarian service.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: ” It is my pleasure to lead a team to Wasagu to flag off Kebbi Development Forum”s humanitarian assistance to victims of banditry in four local government areas of Kebbi State (Danko/Wasagu, Ngaski, Sakaba and Shanga.

“In this humanitarian assistance, KDF has procured 100 bags of grains worth over Two million of naira for distribution to 500 families in the four LGAs gravely affected by banditry. We raised funds from our members and other philanthropists who share a common belief to give back to our society. KDF believes that all stakeholders need to join hands in tackling the challenge of banditry and poverty on our motherland”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Sands, who reinstated the commitment of the KDF towards humanitarian services in the state, noted that, poverty, ignorance are the root causes of banditry.

According to him,” I bring to you the greetings of KDF’s management and its members and wish to restate our commitment to support humanitarian endeavours. We believe that poverty and ignorance are the root causes of banditry and we shall continue to join other stakeholders to overcome them.

“Since 2015 when KDF was founded, we have pursued a relentless fight against the challenges of our time: poverty, banditry, floods and desertification. Working with stakeholders, we have supported thousands of farmers in the state to access funding under the Ancour Borrowers scheme; we have contributed to voter’s education in the state, helping to encourage eligible voters to register and obtain their permanent voters’ cards; we have planted thousands of trees in many boarding schools in Kebbi State in order to contribute to tackling desertification and climate change.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

” These and many more are some of the ways KDF has deployed its resource to contribute to socioeconomic progress of the state. Within the limits of our resources, we shall continue to provide succour to victims of natural calamities and banditry, while helping to tackle their root causes for a lasting impact”, he said.