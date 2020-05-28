Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Taskforce Committee on Covid-19, has discharged the two remaining Covid-19 patients in the state.

The taskforce chairman on COVID-19, who is also the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed, confirmed this on Thursday, at the Isolation Unit of the Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo.

He said: “Our two remaining COVID-19 patients at the isolation centre in Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo, were discharged today, Thursday 28/5/2020.”

Muhammed explained that the discharge of the two remaining COVID-19 patients was as a result of the follow-up tests conducted on them and the results turned negative.

According to him, “so, by implication, they are free to be integrated back into the mainstream society, because their results turned out to be negative after their two weeks stay in the isolation centre.”

The commissioner announced that following the discharge of the two remaining COVID-19 patients, the state now had no other COVID-19 patient at the isolation centre.

While thanking the frontline health workers and the taskforce team for their dedication and sacrifice, he equally thanked the Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for his invaluable support and the provision of an enabling environment for the committee to carry out its work diligently, as well as providing all the equipment needed at the isolation centre.