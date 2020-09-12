Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has commenced the distribution of Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) food relief packages to 38,047 households across the 225 wards in 21 Local Government Areas in the State.

The distribution, which commenced with Jega, Bagudo and Argungu Local Government Areas, was witnessed by security agencies.

Speaking at the official kick-off of the distribution on Saturday at the Kalgo warehouse, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammed, who also State Chairman, Committee on COVID-19, disclosed that guidelines for the distribution have been issued to the respective Chairmen.

According to him, ‘we want to categorically draw the attention of the Chairmen and the committees that would do the distribution at the Local Government levels that they should make sure that these distributions are done based on the guidelines which have been attached to the directive should be adhered to.

‘So, we expect this exercise is going to alleviate the suffering of our people. This support is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic properly. Therefore, we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day, will assist our people.

He added that the food relief items, which comprises of bags of rice, pasta macaroni, spaghetti, refined salt, masa flour and noodles would be handed to the Chairmen of each LGA, who would supervise distribution at wards to communities levels.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan Shallah, warned Council Chairmen against failure to adhere to the guidelines and misuse of the items.

‘I am telling you here today that there is no Local Government Chairman that will say he didn’t have facilities to ensure distribution of this palliative successfully. The State Government had provided enabling environment to all Chairmen to take these items to their wards and make sure those that needed it received it.

‘So, for any Chairman to allow misused or refusal to abide by the guidelines issued, I think that Chairman would hold himself responsible. All the necessary guidelines, enabling environment for them to do this work expecting of them have been given to them. Therefore, we don’t expect any failure from them,’ he stated.

Sunday Sun gathered that each LGAs, with between 10 to 11 wards, would receive about 1,690 packs sugar, 1,690 packs of spaghetti, 530 bags of rice,1690 packs of refined salt, 400 packs of mass flour and 3,380 packs of noodles, while Local Governments with 12 wards will receive higher due to their population.