From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has distributed 50 desktop computers to secondary schools in the state as a follow up to the Unplugged Training Programme, which is a school-based drug prevention programme for secondary schools teachers.

Special Adviser on Media to the Kebbi State Governor, Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement ,”the computers were procured to enable the teachers who have been trained for the Unplugged program, to remain up to date with current trends related to drug abuse control and crime prevention. And also to make the lessons more interesting to the students, as a means of sustaining the programme”.

The statement quoted a member of the Kebbi State Taskforce committee on drug control, Alhaji Muhammad Kabiru Dabai (Magayakin Zuru), who supervised the distribution of the computers, to have commended the Bagudu-led administration for its commitment to the fight against drug abuse and other illicit acts in the state.