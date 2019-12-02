Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Department of State Service (DSS), yesterday, rescued another two children whose age were between three and four from suspected child traffickers in Lagos, Anambra and Enugu states.

Daily Sun learnt that the children were allegedly stolen on February 16, 2016, in Zuru,Kebbi State before they were rescued and reunited with their parents on of December 1, 2019.

The arrest of the suspected child traffickers made it the seventh apprehended by the DSS in connection of missing children in Zuru within one month.

The state Director of the Department, Muhammadu Kaumi who brought the suspects and the victims to Government House explained that the three suspected child traffickers were arrested in Enugu, Anambra and Lagos.

According to the DSS, a woman whose name was given as Agatha and two other accomplices, Moses and Samson, were arrested in connection with their abduction.

While reuniting the children with their parents, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said two of the suspects were arrested in connection with abduction and sale of the two children that were earlier rescued by the DSS November 10 in Zuru area of the state.

“The four year old boy, Silan-Laini James was stolen while playing in front of his grandfather’s home at Sha Da wanka in Tudun Wada, Zuru local government area of Kkebbi State,” Bagudu said