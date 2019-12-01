Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Sunday rescued another two children whose ages were three and four years from suspected child traffickers in Kebbi State.

Our correspondent learnt that the children were allegedly stolen by their abductors on February 16, 2016, before they were rescued and reunited with their parents on December 1, 2019.

The operation was the seventh time the DSS was rescuing missing children in Zuru.

The State Director of the Department, Alh Muhammadu Kaumi who brought the suspects and the victims to Government House, explained that the three suspected child traffickers were arrested in Enugu, Anambra and Lagos states respectively.

According to the DSS, a woman whose name was given as Aghata and two other accomplices, Moses and Samson were arrested in connection with the abduction.

While reuniting the children with their parents at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said two of the suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction and sale of the two children that were earlier rescued by the DSS on the 10th of November this year in Zuru area of the state.

He said additional two children were just being rescued by the DSS in Zuru area of the state.

“The four-year-old boy, Silan-Laini James was stolen while playing in front of his grandfather’s home at Sha Da Wanka in Tudun Wada, Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.”

Bagudu said the children were rescued after months of painstaking investigations by the DSS on a series of abductions that had taken place particularly in Zuru area of the state.

The mother of one of the rescued children, Mercy Daniel, while reuniting with her son, urged mothers to be more vigilant with their children.

“Although what happened to me can happen to any other mother, I urged parents particularly mothers to be more vigilant with their children this day,” she said.

One of the children, a girl of about three years, who was presented to the governor on Sunday has been handed over to the Chairman, Zuru Local Government, Alhaji MuhammaduKabiru Rafi pending her reuniting with her biological parents.

The parents of Silan-Laini James and the Chairman of Zuru Local Government expressed appreciation to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in ensuring that the security of lives and property of people were secure, while commending the DSS for its efforts at fighting kidnapping and criminality in the state.