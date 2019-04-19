Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Kebbi State Election petition tribunal would begin hearing on the governorship election on 30th April 2019 in Birnin- Kebbi.

The Tribunals Secretary, Mrs. Hafsat King in a letter issued on Friday disclosed that the sitting for the governorship election petition would commence by 9: 00 am prompt at the Kebbi State Judicial Service Commission Complex Gwadangwaji in Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that the Tribunal, had received three petitions in respect of the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election held on 9th March 2019.