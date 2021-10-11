From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Argungu Emirate in Kebbi State, would on November 5, confer the traditional title of Kibiyan Kabi (Commander of the Archers of Kebbi Kingdom) on former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The lawmaker was notified of his conferment in a letter written by the Emir of Arugungu, Alhaji Mohammed Mera.

Senate Majority Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, in company of representatives of the Emir, presented the letter to Kalu in Abuja last Wednesday.

Abdullahi said the conferment ceremony would be held during the annual international fishing festival in Arungun. President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan would also be honoured alongside Kalu, with a traditional title.

A book detailing the rich cultural heritage and history of one of the oldest emirates in Nigeria, Argungu, was also presented to Senator Kalu.

The monarch, in another letter formally invited Kalu to his 25th coronation anniversary and wedding ceremony of his first daughter, Habiba to Abubakar Haruna, Garkuwan Kabi, MD/CEO of Kaduna Electric.

A lecture would also be delivered from 10.30am to 12noon at the Emir’s Palace, to be followed by the special prayer and wedding Nikkah after Jummu‘ah prayer at the Muhammad Mera Central Mosque.

In his remarks, Senator Kalu thanked the Argungu Emirate for considering him worthy for the traditional title.

He described the gesture as a laudable testament to Nigeria’s unity. He thanked His Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, for the honour and congratulated the Emir on the upcoming wedding of his daughter, Habiba.

He said the traditional conferment would be his second title in Kebbi, saying the first was bestowed on him by the Gwandu Emirate council in 2004.

He urged Nigerians to support governments at all levels and security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

The Senate Chief Whip described the resurgence of attacks and insecurity in the South East as unfortunate urging President Buhari as father of the nation, to look into the grievances of the people of the South East with passion.

He also tasked South East governors to do more to improve security in the region, and not leave everything to President Buhari.

