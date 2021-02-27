From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 60 members of the Kebbi State Chapter of the Nigerian Association of the Blind, have been trained on entrepreneurship and empowered with a cash grant of N50,000 each, totaling N3 million.

This followed a one-day training programme, which took place at the banquet hall, Government House, Birnin Kebbi. It was organized by the Kebbi State Multipurpose Business Cooperative under the initiative of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of the Kebbi State governor.

The cash grant of N50,000 was given to 58 members, while two spouses who are members of the association were given N30,000 and two sewing machines.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, while addressing the beneficiaries, reiterated the commitment of the administration of the governor to reduce street begging through empowerment programmes.