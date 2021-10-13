From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

First Lady of Kebbi State Governor Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and Founder of Medicaid has taken her Cancer campaign to Sanchi town in Zuru, where about 200 women were screened and those with advanced cases were referred for follow up.

A member of the Medicaid team to the Zuru LGA, Mr Shuaibu Mohammed, who confirmed this in a media statement in Birnin Kebbi, explained that the Foundation’s team carried out a breast and cervical cancer screening exercise in Bamayi Sundu Hospital, Sanchi in Zuru Local Government Area.

According to him, ‘the screening exercise was sponsored by the Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Nurses based in Sanchi and Zuru General Hospitals that have over the years received training from Medicaid Cancer foundation on breast and cervical cancer screening performed the exercise.

‘Dr Jamilu Mohammad and Medicaid Kebbi head nurse Haj Hadiza Kola sensitised women at the venue of the screening exercise on the dangers of breast and cervical cancer. Self breast examination was demonstrated for the participants by Haj Hadiza Kola while she advised them to contact health providers close by once they notice any lump or changes in the breast for further evaluation and possible referral to a tertiary health facility.

‘Dr Jamilu Mohammad informed the women that the administration of HE Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has provided modern equipment and Chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of cancer patients in the state, as well as an indigent cancer fund created to support the less privileged cancer patients in the state.’

He added that ‘almost 200 women were screened for breast and cervical cancer. Unfortunately, some advanced cases were seen and referred for follow up. They also received food items and financial support provided by Medicaid Cancer Foundation.’

