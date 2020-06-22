Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Wife of Kebbi Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, has appealed to all the Northern state governments to provide of quality education to repatriated Almajiria in their respective states.

Bagudu who stated this in Birnin Kebbi on while speaking with newsmen noted that said that the repatriation of these Almajiria to their respective states of origin, was a good initiative which must be taken seriously.

“The state governments,especially in the North, should take the initiative more serious, and follow up the repatriation of the Almajiria with quality education while they (Almajiris) are still at their states of origin.

“The governments should be mindful that, hitherto to the Almajiria repatriation,these children were in an environment totally away with their parents, and must have been accustomed to begging and living on the streets which might result to adoption of another moral character different from their states of origin and original environment,” she said.

Bagudu, the founder of MALLPAI, advised the governments to prioritise the continuation of both their Qur’anic and Western education while living with their own biological parents.

According to her, “the state government should be committed to the fully protection of all the fundamental human rights of the children,”Hajiya Bagudu said.

While speaking on rape cases, Bagudu urged parents to be vigilant on the whereabouts of their children and their friends, stressed that the rape cases were on the rampant in the country.

“They should look after both their girls and boys; and should report to the appropriate authorities any incident of rape case in order to assist the government in its effort to nip the incident on the bud,” she said.

Hajiya Aisha, who is the founder of Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI),also affirmed her commitment to providing necessary support to women to engage in entrepreneurship to be gainfully self dependent.

Bagudu’s wife said that the provision of skill acquisition and material support to women to engage in commerce,agriculture and livestock production would be sustained.