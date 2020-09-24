Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has disclosed that 52,911 Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) are in the State in camps accommodating victims displaced by the flood disaster in 18 Local Government Areas.

The Chairman of the agency in the State, Alhaji Sanni Dododo, disclosed this on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi during a visit to the State Government by representatives of the Jack Rich Aid Foundation.

Dododo, who expressed concern over the continuous release of water from the Shiroro and Bakolori dams to the Niger River along Bagudo to Ngaski, said out of 21 LGAs in the state, 18 councils have been highly affected, beyond the 11 LGAs identified by the NiMET as flood-prone areas.

Leader of Jack Rich Foundation Murtala Muhammad speaking during their visit to SSG, Kebbi State Govt, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri

Delegates of Jack Rich Foundation and Kebbi State Government representative

According to him, ‘if you go to these councils, they are growers of millet, maize and sorghum. They are all affected by the flood… As I am talking to you now, we are having 52,911 IDPs in Kebbi State…

‘In Argungun town alone, we are having 9 IDPs centres. If you go to Bagudo, Koko- Basse, the story is the same. In Bagudo alone, it is filling up with IDPs. In Koko-Basse, about 500 persons displaced are in a secondary school.’

Dododo explained that about 350 hectares of FADAMA farmland were also submerged in Bagudo due to overflowing of River Rima from Tugar bridge, while about 250 hectares of FADAMA farm in Ngaski were submerged.

‘Honestly speaking, in Kebbi State, we’ve found ourselves in a very terrible situation. Kebbi State is a focal point in the Nigeria economy when it comes to agriculture, especially on rice production.

‘But now, we’ve found ourselves in a very devastating situation. There is a place called Birnin Tudun in Gwandu LGA; it is a boundary town with Sokoto State. That place is submerged. From Birnin Tudun to Tugar bridge in Bagudo LGA, we have about 350 hectares of FADAMA farm submerged.’

He added that the State Government had made provisions for the portable drinking water, medication, shelter for all the displaced persons, stressing that the agency is providing bole holes and cooking utensils.

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the SSG, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, expressed the total support of the State Government to ensure successful distribution of the relief materials brought by the Foundation to the flood victims.

‘Nothing is too small or too big for these victims. Whatever you gave, we shall appreciate it and we would use it,’ he said.

Earlier, the team leader of Jack Rich Foundation, Murtala Muhammad, disclosed that they were in Kebbi State to sympathise with the government and people of the State, saying they brought the relief materials to be distributed to affected victims in their respective Local Government Areas.