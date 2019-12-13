Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi as Centre disclosed its Internal Generated Revenue(IGR) has increased from N15 million to N21 million.

The FRC Director of Planning,Research and Statistic, Hajiya Maryam Mohammad who expressed satisfaction about the Centre executed projects on Friday during the inspection of projects at Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi said her team were impressed with what they saw on ground.

Mohammad explained that the inspection was part of the Commission’s mandates to ensure that funds released by the Federal Government for projects were commensurate with level of work executed.

According to her, “We are out to conduct a physical verification of Federal Government capital projects, and in the process to ensure that the projects do exist as well as ensure that funds released by the Federal Government for projects were commensurate with level of work executed.

“We are also looking at the procurement process to see if it conforms with due process on procurement because section 38 (A and B) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act empowers the commission to do so.

” We are impressed with the level of performance, record keeping, adhering to procurement rules as well as government values for her money,” she said.

The projects inspected by the team includes; construction of Orthopaedic and Paediatric surgical ward, construction of house officers’ quarters and procurement of hospital furniture and equipment.

In his remarks shortly after the inspection,the Medical Director of the centre,Dr Aliyu Balarabe, commended FRC for being a check on the institution, adding that the institution had made judicious use of the money sent by the federal government.

“We have brought tremendous achievement in terms of electricity, training of staff and generation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). Our IGR has now increased from N15 million to N21 million as we are working with stakeholders to attract partnership to ensure the common people have a level healthcare service,” he said.