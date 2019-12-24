Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Kebbi State has deployed 864 personnel, 10 patrol vehicles and five ambulances across the state to ensure a hitch-free Yuletide celebration.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Abayomi Asaniyan, stated this while speaking with reporters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Asaniyan explained that the Command had set up three Emergency Rescue Services Camps along designated routes in Kalgo, Ambursa and Keri-Koko as part of measures to ensure sanity on state roads.

“In pursuance to the commitment towards the realisation of our corporate mandate and the imperatives of making the highways and roads safer during the yuletide, we have mobilised a total of 864 personnel including special Marshals and NYSC members,” he stated.

“We have also deployed 10 patrol vehicles, five ambulances and three emergency rescue services camps along designated routes in Kalgo, Ambursa and Keri-Koko.

“These are measures to ensure sanity on the state roads during this year’s Christmas and end of the year celebrations. Camp will ensure immediate attention to crash victims while at the same time reducing fatalities,” he said.

Asaniyan said that FRSC also deployed a life support ambulance, a heavy duty tow truck, breathalyzers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol consumption and extricating machines.

He added that the Commission would work in synergy with relevant authorities to ensure that the highways are safe for all road users during the festive period, urging motorists to respect other road users.