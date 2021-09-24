Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended WACOT Rice Limited for its significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the State and Nigeria.

This came on the heels of new investment plans in Kebbi State, which he says will positively impact Nigeria’s economy.

The new investments include the second phase of WACOT’s mega rice milling complex at Argungu, where the first phase of the large-scale rice mill was established in 2017, and a 1,000 hectares Rice Academy at Dakin Gari, Kebbi State.

Speaking after an inspection of the site, Governor Bagudu expressed delight at the new multi-billion Naira investment plan, noting that history will not forget the enormous contributions of the company to Kebbi and Nigeria.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria, and Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council, added that food production, through programs championed by WACOT are critical for national development.

“The key to national emancipation is in more production, and this is part of what the laudable federal government policies aim to achieve.”

Chairman of WACOT Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, assured that the firm would continue to invest and expand because it strongly believes in the robust food security policies of the State and Federal governments.

Gumel also acknowledged the tremendous support that WACOT – producers of premium household brands of parboiled rice Big Bull and Patriot – was getting from the Bagudu administration.

