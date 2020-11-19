Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena as acting Head of Service, following the retirement of Hajiya Fatima Sani-Ango.

Until his appointment , Bena was the permanent secretary, Special Services, Cabinet Office.

Secretary to the Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, confirmed his appointment during a briefing with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

“For the past one week, tthere has been no Head of Service. It is normally done as the constitution has given the governor power to appoint the HoS out of the permanent secretaries in the state service.

“However, in order not to allow the office to be vacant, the governor has approved the appointment of Permanent Secretary, Cabinet office, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena, in acting capacity pending confirmation or appointment of substantive head of service.”