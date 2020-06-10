Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has approved the release of over N 949.1million to the contractor handling the construction of the New Secretariat Complex Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, stated this in Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday .

According to him, the project was being executed under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the state.

He added that, the release of the fund followed negotiations with the contractor, Rockwell Nigeria Limited,as such, all outstanding payments will be defrayed.

He said that, the contractor has been directed to immediately return to the site, to complete work without delay.

The Commissioner said, ” this is part of the present administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects for the benefit of the people of the state.

” When completed, the State Secretariat will serve as Offices for the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, as well as a number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”