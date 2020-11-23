Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has called for the exploration abudant solar energy in the country as an alternative way to improve the current power generation.

Bagudu stated this on Monday at 38th National Solar Energy Forum (NASEF) organised by Solar Energy Society of Nigeria in collaboration with Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto and Energy Commission.

Bagudu who was a guest speaker at the forum called on relevant stakeholders in the country especially chemical engineers to look into alternative energy at both Local and State levels at the same time encourage research activities based on Nigeria’s local resources and challenges.

Tbe governor stressed that if energy researchers would not rise up to challenges, Nigeria will remains whta he described as ‘a purchaser or recipient’ of energy from foreign countries of whom the country had comparative advantage over them.

“As you all know Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources with an average annual solar incident of about 1,831.06KWH with a total land area of 923,768km’2 he added.

On his part chairman of the occasion.and minister of science and technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu represented by Director General of Energy Commission, Professor Elijah Bala said the theme of the event ” Solar Energy post Covid19 Economy is apt and timely.

According to Onu, Covid19 has ravaged concomitant impact on Nigerian economy which it’s dependent on about 90 percent of it foreign earnings from crude petroleum export as a commodity due to crash in price of oil.

“It is a common knowledge that our economy has again gone into recession due to low demand in oil and consequent low price”.

He however said if the country is to make a meaningful progress and development is to embrace science and technology and innovation.

Onu disclosed that Buhari administration through Federal ministry of science and technology for the first time in the history of this nation , has place emphasis on science , technology and innovation as the instrument for sustainable development

He said Nigeria Economic Sustainability plan, 2020 , put together to mitigate the effects of Covid19 on Nigerian economy, recognized the place of solar energy in reinvigorating the economy .

In his remark President of Solar Energy Society of Nigeria Prof IJ Dioha said if Nigeria renewable energy is harnessed it will revamp our economy and will create 250,000 jobs for our teeming youths.

He called on executive and the legislature to make energy law to give standard that should be implemented.

Earlier in his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto is a hub of solar energy because of its comparative advantage of sunlight.

He advised government at all levels to look into solar energy as a source of alternative power supply because of its cost effective

Personalities who were conffered with awards include Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Zamfara and Kebbi States’ counterparts, Muhammad Bello and Sen Atiku Bagudu respectively. The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof Junaidu Sambo.