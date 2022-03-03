From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has inaugurated an Implementation Committee on the Administrative of Criminal Justice in the state.

The Committee, which is headed by the Kebbi State Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammed Ambursa,comprises other Judges Magistrates,heads of security agencies and civil societies.

While inaugurating the Committee,Bagudu,who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai, said the state government would give the Committee total support to succeed in their mission.

According to him, “the reason for this Committee is for them to implement the Criminal Justice laws and rules in the state. Therefore, on behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, I hereby inaugurate this Committee. I want to assure you,on behalf of the Governor that the government of Kebbi state will give you total support to ensure that the mission ahead of you is performed with success”.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Kebbi State,Justice Suleiman Muhammed Ambursa,noted that with the implementation of the Administrative of Criminal Justice laws,rules in the state,a criminal case could be concluded within period of six months or in a day.

Ambursa also alerted the Executive, Legislatures, not to blame Judiciary if they started seeing suspected criminals been released, stressed that,the Judiciary are just there to apply Criminal Acts,Laws and rules which were made and assented to by the Executive.

He said:” as a result of our passion to ensure that the law is pass in accordance with law itself,we came up with Section 496 of the ACJN with rules governing the applications of the Criminal Administrative of Criminal Justice in Kebbi State.

“I am sure that many of you have in your possession those rule. If you don’t have the rules, it will be difficult to implement the Administrative of Criminal Justice law in Kebbi state.

” We have provided virtually, the Secretariat and the main working tools for the Committee, just for the beginning. We must thank MacArthur Foundation which is supporting this Committee financially and with materials.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on our Counsels who are presence here today to study the Administrative of Criminal Justice laws and rules very well. And I am sure that,by the time you studies them,and understand them, our work in the Judiciary will be simplified. Because,without adhered to those rules ,and provisions,the applications of Criminal Justice will be delayed on the Judiciary. Because the provision of those laws are time driver’s”.

Speaking on the implications of the implementation of the Criminal Laws, Justice Ambursa said:” Your Excellency,if you see those Criminals being released, don’t blame the Judiciary, blame those laws. And the laws,Rules were made by the Legislatures and assented to by the Executive.

“Our role as the Judiciary is to apply the provision of the laws. I hope that everybody will play their roles according to these laws and rules”, he said.

He added that it is only in Kebbi state that a Criminal case could be concluded within six months or in a day depending of the readiness of the Police and other security agencies.

” With this inauguration of the Committee, Kebbi State will make progress. It is only in Kebbi state that you will see a case concluded within six months, even in a day. In other states,it could take them longer time. This progress can be achieved with the Cooperation of all the stakeholders”.

He also appealed to the stakeholders not to abuse the application of bail stressed that,all Judges should simply adhere and complies to the laws.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of Administrative Of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee Federal (ACJMC),Barrister Suleiman Daudu disclosed that Kebbi state is the 16 states where the implementation Committee have been inaugurated and thanked that state government for enacted the laws since October 2021 which gave room for the ACJMC to be inaugurated in the state.

While speaking on behalf of the Bar, Barrister Yakubu Chinoko Maikyau(SAN) said that the Bar are fully ready to cooperate with the Bench to ensure the implementation of the ACJMC in the state.