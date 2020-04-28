Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for improving the power sector in the country, saying that it has helped transform the Nigerian economy.

Governor Bagudu stated this while inspecting a new 60MVA transformer delivered to Power Transmission Station Birnin Kebbi by the Federal Government to boost electricity supply in the State.

He explained that in the last two weeks the State received the 150MVA transformer, explaining that prior to this development, the State had shared the same power line with the Republic of Niger, but with the delivery of the 60MVA transformer, Kebbi would now be placed on a separate line aimed at providing uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the State.

The governor spoke about plans of providing a 33KV line double circuit from Kainji Dam to Birnin Kebbi – Argungu – Sokoto – Katsina, adding that the lines, upon completion, would boost power supply to the North-West region.

He expressed happiness over the commissioning of a power sub-station in Yauri by the Federal Government towards providing steady supply to Yauri, Zuru and its environs, commending the effort of the Managing Director Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mohammed Gur.

While briefing governor, the Principal Manager Transmission, Engineer Kabiru Sulaiman, said the new 60MVA transformer was a replacement of a faulty transformer of the same capacity.

He explained that the installation of the equipment would be carried out within two weeks after which Birnin Kebbi and other parts of the State would enjoy regular electricity supply.

Sulaiman commended Governor Bagudu for his support and assistance which had led to the delivery of the transformer promptly.