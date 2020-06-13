Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approved sum of N13 billion pests control intervention fund.

Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi, at the flag off of the 2020 Dry Season Control of Trans- boundary migratory pests for the twelve frontline Northern states.

The governor said,” pests control is a very important element in agriculture, as such migratory birds annually wreak havoc in the country.

“The federal government has made agriculture a 24-hour business and always thinks farmers,thinks livestock,thinks fishing communities, small scale processors and investments in agriculture.

“We are also further convinced that, President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to carry all along in his agricultural agenda.”

Bagudu also commended the President for appointing the Governors in various Committees to promote agriculture stressed that, President Buhari recognizing the role the Governors can play in strategic partnerships to deliver good results.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammadu Sabo Nanono, lamented that, migratory birds like Quelea birds, locusts and grasshoppers constitute serious threats to cereal crops like wheat, maize, milllet and sorghum, among others.

“This mitigates the destructive effects of these birds, with the attendant food security implications,” he added.

Nanono also commended Bagudu and other governors of the frontline states for their invaluable support in the control of the birds as spearheaded by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the State, Barrister Attahiru Maccido said the 2020 national flag off of Quelea birds control in front line states is a wonderful gesture by the federal government.

According to him, for three years running Kebbi state has enjoyed the privilege of hosting the Flagg off ceremony for the control of the migratory birds.

“This is because of the strategic location that makes it a significant flash point for entry of migratory pests into the country,” he said.