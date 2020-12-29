From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagugu, yesterday, signed the 2021 budget of N14.6billion into law.

The appropriation bill was presented to the House of Assembly on November 25 and passed by lawmakers on December 26.

While signing the budget at Government Government, Bagudu commended the lawmakers for putting the general interest of people of the state into consideration by working assiduously to ensure the prompt passage of the budget.

The budget had N92.2 billion as capital expenditure, while N49.5 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 65 per cent and 35 per cent of the budget sums respectively.

While signing the budget in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu, said that the budget,which had been graciously approved and passed by the House of Assembly was N141.6 billion.

Bagudu, who prayed that the 2021 budget performance would be better than that of 2020,said the outgoing year was tough globally because of the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

“But locally it was also tough for us because of other local factors, particularly flood disasters that affected the state. Our ability to collect the revenue has been weak, and no matter the nobility of the executives, the government units cannot deliver all the priorities that the people expect. But in spite of the smallest of our economy, in spite of the resource limitation, we have been able to continuously deliver on some promises we had made to people.