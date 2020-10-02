Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity of the country and its leaders.

He stated this, yesterday, in a broadcast in Birnin Kebbi to mark the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

“My fellow citizens, as we celebrate the nations independence today, let us use the period to pray for the nation and its leaders. This should be a period for sober reflection,” he said.

Bagudu who pledged the readiness of the state to continue to contribute to the national income of the country, explained that the ongoing ethanol and gold mining in the state would greatly boost the economy of the state.

“Kebbi State is expanding the ethanol project by establishing additional farms at Maiyama and Gwandu for the cultivation of cassava. The artisanal gold mining project is today a reality with the continuous registration of artisanal miners. We have presented a gold bar to President Muhammadu Buhari as part of our commitment to the project.”

He assured that, the state government was working round the clock with security agencies to ensure security of lives and property and urged citizens to cooperate with security agencies by reporting any movement of suspicious persons and not take the laws into their hands.