From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has vowed to continue using available resources to support the security agencies in the state for the protection and progress of the people.

He stated this while commission the new headquarters office complex of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kebbi State sector, alongside Corps Marshal of the agency, Boboye Oyeyemi, and board chairman of the Corps, Malam Bukhari Bello.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He commended all the security agencies for their patriotic services for the nation’s unity.

“Llike other security agencies, they are out there in the night, in the day while other are sleeping, taking risks while other are at their various homes. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your thankless services you are doing for the state.

“Challenges have been there because of limited resources which I believed we shall overcome. We shall continue to support you. I believed, since I become governor of this state, this is the second terms am commissioning federal agency’s offices but this one is very huge office. Whatever we can do as a state government, we would do it for you. Whatever resources available to us from the federal allocation, we would do better. So, I commend all of you.”

Bagudu also commended both Oyeyemi and Bello for their efforts towards sustaining the legacies of the founding fathers of the agency in Nigeria. He said the commissioned Kebbi Sate headquarters office is another testimony of their dedications for the safety of the people and the nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .