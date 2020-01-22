Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Leadership Newspaper correspondent, Alhaji Yahaya Sarki, as his Special Assistant on Media.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Mu’azu Dakingari, and made available to the reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The letter, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, stated that the appointment takes effect from 15th November 2019.

“The Secretary congratulated Sarki on his new appointment and urge him to show total commitment, devotion and high sense of responsibilities in the discharge of his duty,” the statement said.

Sarki is an indigene of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of the state.

He had his primary and secondary education in Birnin Kebbi and obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in Soil and Water from Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi and a Diploma in Mass Communication from Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

He had worked as a teacher at the Army Day Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, High Education Officer at Secondary School Management Board and was once a reporter with a Kebbi Agenda Newspaper, Daily Stream and Leadership Newspaper before his appointment.