From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Usman Ahmad Bunza as substantive clerk to the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Until his substantive appointment, Bunza had occupied the office in an acting capacity since December 1, 2020.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, who confirmed the appointment in a statement made available to reporters, stated that ‘Governor Abubakar Bagudu graciously approved the confirmation of Usman Ahmad Bunza as substantive clerk to the House following the recommendation by the acting Chairman of the Kebbi State House of Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Aminu Musa Gumbi.

‘The approval by the Governor conforms with the provision of section 16 of the law of the Commission as Usman Bunza is the most senior Director in the Assembly.

‘The new substantive Clerk has been described as hardworking, experienced and responsible enough to manage the office of the Clerk to the Assembly.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.